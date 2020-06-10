Revering outlines Crystal Police Department’s work with people of color

In a recorded online message distributed via YouTube, Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering represented her department in extending condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd, the man who died May 25 while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.
The protests, violence and outrage in Minneapolis, across the nation and around the globe prompted Revering’s message.
“I pledge that over the next weeks and months we will review our protocols and policies to ensure that communities of color and the city at large can trust and rely on this agency,” she said.
She also recounted how the city and department struggled with the homicide of a young boy in 2015.
“Our department handled the horrible homicide of a 10-year-old Liberian boy ... During this time, I found we were lacking in collaborative trusting partnership with our Liberian community. And more than that, I learned we needed to embed ourselves into all our diverse populations to build a more trusting relationship,” she added.
Learning from that experience and reaching out to the law enforcement community in the Twin Cities, Revering said the city joined the Hennepin County’s Joint Community Policing Partnership program.
“We joined that program, and as a result, a county employee was dedicated to bettering our community and relationship with residents of color,” she said.
In addition, the city established a multicultural advisory committee, “a group of people who work, live, or worship in Crystal and are dedicated to helping the police department better serve our communities of color.”
In concluding her message, Revering said, “Lastly, I want to tell you how proud I am of our officers in Crystal. We here at the Crystal Police Department serve our citizens with compassion, integrity and professionalism. We adhere to the highest standards of community policing.”
Info: View the message a trimurl.co/1WNksJ.
