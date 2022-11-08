restelectionWEB.JPG

With 92% of unofficial poll results reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State, it appears that incumbent and DFLer Ann Rest will retain her District 43 seat in the Minnesota Senate.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

With 100% of unofficial poll results reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State, it appears that incumbent and DFLer Ann Rest will retain her District 43 seat in the Minnesota Senate. All precincts in the Senate District 43 race were reporting results by 10:50 p.m.

Per the results, Rest received 27,339 votes compared to candidate Andy Schuler’s 7,683 votes. Schuler filed with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments