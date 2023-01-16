Minnesota Senate Tax Chair Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope) helped lead a bipartisan measure the Senate approved unanimously Jan. 11 aimed at bringing Minnesota into conformity with federal tax law.
The legislation will enable 500,000 Minnesota individuals and businesses to take advantage of more than $100 million in tax savings beginning this filing season, according to a Minnesota Senate statement.
Rest worked with Sen. Matt Klein (DFL-Mendota Heights) on the legislation, which they said was a top priority to approve with bipartisan support to allow Minnesota tax filers to take advantage of federal tax updates approved since 2018.
The legislation already cleared the Minnesota House, meaning the legislation will head to Gov. Tim Walz, who supporters anticipated would sign the legislation the same week.
“Minnesota business and labor leaders alike are behind this common-sense update of Minnesota’s tax laws,” said Rest, who became Tax Committee Chair at the beginning of 2023. “By aligning the state and federal tax codes, we have made filing taxes simpler and have allowed thousands of individuals and businesses across the state to take advantage of tax cuts this year. By passing this bipartisan legislation quickly, as we have done, we will get it to Governor Walz so that he can sign it into law in time for needed changes to be made this filing season.”
Rest and Klein said the measure is important to thousands of Minnesotans, including those with student loan debt, businesses impacted by the pandemic and filers who have made charitable contributions.
