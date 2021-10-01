The League of Minnesota Cities has recognized 18 state lawmakers, including Representative Samantha Vang, as 2021 Legislators of Distinction. Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session.
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.
To be eligible for the award, legislators must meet one or more of the following criteria: be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives, seek input on issues of importance to cities, listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues, sponsor or support League initiatives, speak out on behalf of the interest of cities and demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities.
Representative Vang was chosen because she authored two pieces of legislation supporting local control options for cities. One would have provided state financial assistance for cities working to develop and implement climate action plans. The other allowed cities the option of prohibiting the sale and use of pollinator-lethal pesticides listed by the Department of Agriculture. While neither change was in the final budget deals, Vang worked with the League to make sure any concerns were addressed and to promote local decision-making authority.
Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgment letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota through advocacy, analysis, guidance and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 members through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services.
