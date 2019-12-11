State Rep. Lyndon Carlson (DFL-Crystal) announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives in House District 45A – which includes Crystal, New Hope and Plymouth.
“This decision was made after a lot of thought and conversation with my wife, Carole, who has been my number one supporter since the two of us made the decision that I would run for the Minnesota House in July 1972.
“The past 47 years have been exceptionally fulfilling. I have had the opportunity to be part of many important and lasting legislative accomplishments for the people of Minnesota. As a teacher, one of my main interests has been education. Investments in education at all levels continues to keep Minnesota a strong, vibrant state. Each session brought new opportunities and new ways to represent my constituents and to help residents across the state. As chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and the longest serving legislator in Minnesota history, I have played a role in many of the key issues in health care and prescription drugs, the environment, jobs and economic development, transportation, and education at all levels — in addition to many other issues.
“The 2020 Legislative Session will convene on Tuesday, Feb. 11. There are many significant local and statewide issues that will be part of the session. I look forward to being an active participant in the session — just as I always have been. Also, from now until a new legislator takes office in January 2021, I will maintain my commitment to serve the residents of the district and the people of Minnesota.”
