May 6-7 event will help support the American Cancer Society
Those planning to attend the Relay for Life of Robbinsdale Area High Schools will join together this weekend with one collective goal: To do their part in the fight against cancer.
The 14th annual event will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and run through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Cooper High School Stadium, 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope.
Since 2010, more than 5,000 participants in the Relay for Life of Robbinsdale Area High Schools have raised over $560,000 and helped the American Cancer Society provide programs and services to more than 4,000 cancer patients and their families in Hennepin County alone.
This weekend, Relay for Life participants will be welcomed with an opening ceremony. The first lap will honor cancer survivors and caregivers who take to the track. All teams will then join to walk the second lap together, with team members continuing to take turns walking overnight to symbolize the ongoing fight against cancer.
Once the sun sets, candle bags are lit as a way to remember those who have died from cancer while celebrating survivors and showing those affected by cancer that they are not alone.
When not walking, participants can visit team campsites to play games, eat food and take part in other festivities. A closing ceremony will wrap up the event in the early morning.
Cooper High School student Julia Nordstrom and Armstrong High School student Nouwell Ali spoke to the New Hope City Council during their April 24 meeting. The Relay for Life student organizers were there asking the council for approval of the special event under the supervision of School District 281 personnel and parents.
“At the Relay for Life event, we do a lot of activities like yard games, karaoke, we have food coming in, and we do a luminaria walk,” Nordstrom said. “It’s really an action-filled night for us to all enjoy and to spend together as a community and support people who need support.”
“Anyone is able to come and join ... neighbors, students, teachers, parents, survivors, caregivers. We really do urge that a lot of people join just to be involved,” Ali added.
Before the council voted to approve the special event, Councilmember John Elder offered a few words in support of the event which he has attended in past years.
“It has always been a really great event. I have no doubt that this year will be the same. ... Anytime that we can get our youth engaged and involved in these global issues, I think certainly it’s something I would support,” Elder said to the students. “Thank you for doing this and thank you for being here to speak to us.”
For more information about the Relay for Life of Robbinsdale Area High Schools, visit relayforlife.org/rdalehsmn.
