The 14th annual Relay For Life of Robbinsdale Area High Schools will kick off 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and run through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Cooper High School Stadium in New Hope. (Sun file photo)

May 6-7 event will help support the American Cancer Society

Those planning to attend the Relay for Life of Robbinsdale Area High Schools will join together this weekend with one collective goal: To do their part in the fight against cancer.

