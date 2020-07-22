Thirty-year New Hope resident Reid Johnson has announced his candidacy for New Hope City Council.
“I am looking to improve our community by adding good retail stores and strong businesses, along with keeping our residential housing values strong,” he said.
Other platform points include a commitment to “keep steady our rising property taxes,” unite the community, and be transparent and available to residents.
“We need to create an environment that shifts away from what the government can do for us, but instead to an obligation of helping others and ourselves to become better people,” he said. “It is a freedom with responsibility, not from responsibility, that made our country great.”
Johnson lives in New Hope with his wife and two sons. He is a regional chief engineer in the hospitality industry, and holds a B.S. in Marketing and Bible. He is a longtime coach for city leagues, high-school and college level sports, as well as a past Crystal EDA Advisor, and current Golden Valley Rotarian. Johnson ran for state representative in 2010, 2012, and 2018. He has been a volunteer youth pastor for 12 years, and member of the Armstrong Parent Association.
Contact Johnson at reid@reidjohnsoncitycouncil.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.