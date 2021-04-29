P209NWbikeRodeo5.jpg

Scenes from the 2019 Bike Rodeo. The 2021 event will be in-person and online Thursday, May 6.

Young bicyclists are invited to learn the basics of bike safety at the annual Bike Rodeo, an event that will be online and in-person Thursday, May 6, at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N.

If attending in-person, registration is required for one of three time slots: 5:45-6:15 p.m., 6:30-7 p.m. or 7:15-7:45 p.m.

Children are encouraged to bring their bikes to navigate through a safety skills course and participate in a helmet-fitting with a local police officer or firefighter.

Participants will also be entered into a drawing to win a new bike. Masks will be required for all that choose to attend.

The event is free regardless of registration type.

Register for an in-person session or watch the action online at bit.ly/3tMUP9e.

