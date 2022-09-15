The League of Women Voters will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

In the weeks before the election, the nonpartisan organization will host a series of forums that will include candidates running in contested races for city, state and school board seats that represent voters in Robbinsdale, New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley. These events are free and open to the public. All candidates have been invited to participate.

