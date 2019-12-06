Though the cities of Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale, and Golden Valley are close in proximity, city code and practice can vary. With the first rush-hour flurry in the rear-view mirror (and likely many more to come), brush up on each city’s seasonal rules and regulations.
Crystal
Snow parking is currently in effect in Crystal until Jan. 5. No parking is allowed 2-5 a.m. on any city street, and snow emergencies are called during snowfall of 1.5 inches or greater. Any vehicle parked during a snow emergency will be tagged and towed at the owner’s expense. Snow emergencies are announced on local radio and television, as well as the city website and social media channels. Crews try to clear the roads prior to morning rush hour.
If a snow event has not reached 1.5 inches, trucks will likely be sent to salt main roads.
Sidewalks do not receive salt and sand.
Removal questions can be directed to the streets department at 763-531-1164 or bill.bowman@crystalmn.gov. Parking questions can be directed to the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1014.
New Hope
The city of New Hope rolled out an amended ordinance Nov. 25 that allows the local government to announce snow emergencies after two inches have accumulated. Parking on city streets is prohibited on city streets during a snow emergency, until the street is plowed curb to curb.
The year-round parking ordinance that prohibits street parking 2 to 6 a.m. is unchanged.
Previously, plows would come out when 1.5 inches of snow or higher accumulates or if conditions warrant plowing, beginning work after a storm subsided. Cars that impeded a snowplow would be ticketed by the local police department, but the updated ordinance with snow emergency language provides the police department with more power when it comes to ticketing the offending vehicles.
Sidewalks are not a priority for plowers, and the responsibility of maintaining sidewalks fall to the property owners. It is a city code violation to deposit snow or ice on a fire hydrant, sidewalk, or roadway. City crews will remove snow on sidewalks as time allows, but it can take multiple days before all city sidewalks are clear.
New Hope Public Works is the contact for snow maintenance questions at publicworks@newhopemn.gov or 763-592-6777.
Robbinsdale
Though Robbinsdale doesn’t have any specific winter parking ordinance, the city prohibits all parking on public streets, highways and alleys if snow accumulation is 2 inches or more. The city will put a snow emergency into effect, which will remain in place until the roads are cleared to the curb line. Cars parked in these areas will be ticketed by Robbinsdale Police and towed to North Suburban Towing in Crystal.
While local media are notified when a snow emergency is declared, they do not guarantee it will be broadcast. To learn if the city is in a snow emergency, call 763-531-1275.
It is the responsibility of the property owner to keep sidewalks adjacent to their property reasonably clear, including vacant properties. According to city code, snow must be removed 12 hours after a snowfall ends.
Golden Valley
Winter parking is in effect in Golden Valley from Nov. 1 to March 31. Like New Hope, the city prohibits parking 2-6 a.m. on public street and alleys.
When snowfall reaches at least 2 inches, a snow emergency goes into effect and parking is prohibited until the street is fully plowed from curb to curb. Police and public works officials make a decision before or during a snow event on when to begin enforcement, and ticketed vehicles that remain in violation for an additional 24 hours may be towed. Vehicles that pose an extreme hazard can be towed immediately.
Sidewalks are plowed but do not receive salt and sand to reduce ice.
To sign up for snow emergency alerts, visit goldenvalleymn.gov/news/subscribe. The alert will come via email and is under the “streets and utilities” tab.
Residents who cannot park on private property may request an exemption by filling out a winter parking restriction waiver permit. Those can be found at bit.ly/2zwIegy. Bear in mind that the waivers are considered void during snowfalls of 2 inches or more.
For more information, call Golden Valley Public Works at 763-593-8030 or email publicworksdept@goldenvalleymn.gov.
All cities
If a vehicle was ticketed and towed by the Minnesota State Patrol during a snow emergency, call 763-591-4680.
Damage done by plows can be reported to the city contact. Incidents are often reviewed on a case-by-case basis. When damaged property like mailboxes are in the right of way or don’t fall down due to direct contact with a plow, the city may not offer repairs.
There is some etiquette related to snowplows. It is a good idea to instruct children that snow plows cannot see them if they are playing in the snow. Sleds and toys should not be kept near the roadway.
Plows usually travel at speeds under the speed limit. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, never drive into a snow cloud or attempt to pass an active snowplow, and try not to follow a plow for too long of a distance. Plows often need to back up, and driver visibility is typically very limited.
