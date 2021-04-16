Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department again the night of April 15, bringing a comparatively quiet night with less law enforcement action than was seen during the preceding protests.
Brooklyn Center issued a 10 p.m. curfew Thursday, five nights after former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.
Potter has since been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter by the Washington County Attorney's Office.
Unlike earlier in the week, leadership for Operation Safety Net, the multi-agency law enforcement collaborative which has been responding to the protests, did not host a press conference following the protests and has not offered any arrest count for the evening.
On Twitter, the agency wrote that protesters continued to lob projectiles over the fence at law enforcement and attempted to breach the fence lining the station's perimeter. Protesters also shined green lasers toward law enforcement officers inside the fence and set off fireworks.
While approximately 200-300 protesters remained at the station as the curfew began, the crowd began to dwindle in the next hour, with approximately 75 protesters remaining by 11 p.m., with a few continuing to attempt to engage law enforcement.
Law enforcement reported fewer than 20 protesters remaining on site by 11:30 p.m.
Activists and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott had previously criticized the use of less-lethal ammunition and tear gas as methods to disperse protesters, and the Brooklyn Center City Council banned its department from deploying such tactics on peaceful protesters.
The criticism prompted Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to confirm by letter that Brooklyn Center was still requesting mutual aid from the regional police command.
“Today, at a press conference, you expressed concern about last night's joint operations and the role of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office,” Hutchinson wrote April 14. “The city's actions since Sunday evening have created significant confusion. In order to maintain peace and safety, it is critical that the city of Brooklyn Center communicate with its state, county and local law enforcement partners regarding its ongoing need for mutual aid.”
Reggie Edwards, acting city manger, confirmed that the city is requesting continued assistance in a statement released April 15.
“The City of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota seeks to continue to work with government partners through mutual aide,” he said. “Cooperation with state and local government is critical to providing safety for all of our Brooklyn Center residents.”
