To the Editor:
School districts throughout the state of Minnesota are facing budget shortfalls this year and next because of reduced enrollment due to COVID-19. Locally, the Hopkins School District had 113 fewer students show up for the first day of school than we had budgeted for. Our neighboring district, Wayzata, budgeted for 570 more students than actually showed up. Across the state, about 17,000 fewer students are attending public schools this year due to the virus. Because state funding is based on enrollment, just about every district is facing reduced funding for this year and next. Compounding that, our state legislature has failed to increase funding to keep up with inflation. Public schools in Minnesota will receive $503 less per student this year than they did in 2003, adjusted for inflation. In Hopkins, that amounts to $3.4 million fewer dollars than we received in 2003.
Some people have read about the recent allocation of federal COVID-19 relief funds (the CARES Act) and wonder why we don’t use those funds to balance our budget and retain teachers. Unfortunately, CARES act funds have restrictions that don’t allow us to do that. They can only be used for specific COVID-19-related expenses, like air circulation improvements, air ionization, sanitation, meals for students, equipment for distance learning, etc. In addition, those funds are all one-time allocations which have a limited duration. Any funds not used by a certain date must be returned to the government. None of the federal programs allow us to use funds to retain teachers or other employees.
The only answer to solving public schools’ budget woes is increased funding from the state legislature. Please let your legislators know how important it is to properly fund public education.
Steve Adams
Minnetonka
Steve Adams is a member of the Hopkins School Board.
