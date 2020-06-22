The officials at PRISM are asking the community for paper and zip-seal plastic bags to hold food and hygiene donations. The organization asks that the paper bag donations be double-bagged. Zip-seal plastic bags are needed in all sizes: sandwich, quart and gallon. Donations can be dropped off at PRISM’s headquarters 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Aside from bags, PRISM’s primary need is food and cash donations. During COVID-19, the organization has reported low donations coupled with an increase in need. For every dollar donated, the organization is able to purchase $4 of food as if it were $4. To donate, visit prismmpls.org.
