The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. In Robbinsdale, two seats on the City Council will be up for election. Every election season, the Sun Post compiles information about local candidates on the ballot to better inform the votes of our readers.
Read on to learn about this year’s candidates for Ward 3 and 4 in Robbinsdale.
Ward 3
Candidates running for the Ward 3 council seat include Jonathan Healy, Mia Z Parisian, David Robins, Jenn Strater, David Ulbrich and Christopher B. Wreh.
Strater and Ulbrich failed to submit responses to the Sun Post in time for publication.
Members of the Robbinsdale City Council serve four year terms. The current Ward 3 councilmember, George Selman, has served four terms on the council and has indicated he will not run in the 2022 election.
Ward 3 includes residents living in the southwestern portion of the city. The Ward 3 polling location is at Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 West Broadway.
Jonathan Healy
I am running for a seat on the Robbinsdale City Council because...
It has never been more important to know where candidates stand on the issues, yet many candidates just run on generic concepts. Instead of vague platitudes, I formed policies on each major topic so that even if you disagree with me, you know where I stand and what you’d get.
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel is uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
When replacing a long-serving representative like Councilmember Selman, you need actual policies and years of relevant elected experience, and only I have both. For three terms (six years) I served 3,000 residents just across Victory Memorial on the Cleveland Neighborhood Association Board. During those terms, I chaired committees, guided policies from idea to approval to implementation, set budgets, and served as board chair.
I serve on the Robbinsdale Charter Commission, which recommends charter amendments, and the Human Rights Commission, which advocates for civil rights and equity. At my day job, I’m a user experience designer. I’m a creative problem solver. I rework broken or confusing processes to make things better for people, and I want to do that for our city.
My priority is to make Robbinsdale a safer, fairer city. Elect me for progressive, pro-worker, pro-equity, pro-transit, pro-renter, pro-legalization, pro-environment policies and let’s build a better Birdtown together!
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
I have personally canvassed all of Ward 3. The top concerns I heard were safety and restoring reliable waste service. Both are top priority to me. For waste service, we need to replace Waste Management with local union labor so we get the sanitation service we pay for.
To keep Birdtown walkable – meaning you can play, shop, walk, ride, or drive in safety – we need better enforcement of our laws. We must reverse the uptick in crime of the past several years, and make sure our police are protectors for all members of the public. We need a fully-staffed police department where officers know our streets and residents, de-escalate situations, and resolve problems. We need proper traffic enforcement, 25 mph speed limits at parks, and traffic calming measures to get drivers to slow down and pay more attention. For more details on this important issue, go to votehealy.com
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
Mia Z Parisian
I am running for a seat on the Robbinsdale City Council because...
I grew up in Robbinsdale. I care deeply about our legacy. Robbinsdale deserves better representation on our City Council. I aim to ask the right questions and take action to ensure that every person is supported in policies and procedures. I am the level-headed, trusted, servant leader on our ballot.
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel is uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
I have a unique perspective and lived experience in Robbinsdale, having spent most of my life here. Along with that perspective and pride in Robbinsdale, I have an excellent combination of skills and experience that will serve our ward and city. I will apply these skills and experiences to priorities like inclusion, environment, the LRT, and city services.
I am a former educator with poised and polished communication skills. I have local government experience serving as the chair of the Robbinsdale Planning Commission. I am currently an instructional designer. In my career, I work with subject matter experts to analyze the most vital information and knowledge that needs to be disseminated in an approachable manner that allows for rich learning experiences. I care deeply about helping people learn in a way that enriches their lives and community. Robbinsdale deserves a City Council member who understands the importance of empathy.
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
I truly believe that mobility throughout Robbinsdale has been an ongoing issue, and one that I feel passionately about. Safe and accessible means of all types of transportation will continue to be a priority as future development and the Blue Line LRT project progresses. I will work to ensure Ward 3 residents have safe and thoughtful access to downtown and around impacted areas of Robbinsdale. I also aim to connect residents to safe and accessible bicycle and pedestrian roadways, as I firmly support eco-friendly mobility options.
I believe that mobility can be protected and enhanced in three important ways this term: to insist on safe crossings over the LRT, to expand safe bicycle byways that serve more of Ward 3, and to keep Robbinsdale walkable by improving crosswalk design. As development in Robbinsdale increases, we need to be ready to adapt with solutions that serve everyone.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
Dave Robins
I am running for a seat on the Robbinsdale City Council because...
I’m in my second term on the Charter Commission, but these are challenging times and I want to be of greater service to Robbinsdale. Ward 3 should feel like they’ve got a real advocate on issues that matter - city services, public safety, and getting value for your tax dollar.
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel is uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
I’m a former schoolteacher – math and science. It’s a public-facing job with substantial civic responsibility.
Elected officials are a lot like teachers. Every classroom is a diverse representation of the community as a whole. We take our cues from those we serve. We educate. We motivate. We collaborate and we negotiate. We try our best to tune out the noise and listen to our students and parents.
I have ideas about what will help our community. I intend to share those ideas, get feedback and revise them or even toss them out, if warranted.
I recognize though, that ideas aren’t necessarily answers. Nobody has all the answers. If someone says otherwise, they’re lying to you. The answers are out there, however. Finding them begins by asking the right questions, by having conversations, and by building consensus. I want people, not politics, to drive the agenda on City Council.
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
Like most people, I take pride in my home in Robbinsdale, and when talking to my neighbors, one issue that comes up repeatedly is housing. There’s a lot of turnover in housing here. Many family-owned houses are now operated by management companies that don’t seem to care about the quality or appearance of their properties. Regrettably, some people aren’t comfortable reaching out to new neighbors, renters or homeowners, for whatever reason.
That’s counterproductive, but we can’t legislate polite behavior. So, our best option is to have an easy way for any resident to inform the city, and not the police, when houses/apartments aren’t meeting an acceptable standard. We need an accessible system, for everyone, and we need the city to follow-up consistently. Rental companies, landlords and homeowners must recognize the need to address neglected properties and promote comfortable, safe and well-maintained housing. It’s a source of community pride.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
My website, robins4robbinsdale.us has a contact page where it’s easy for voters to learn about my campaign, connect with me personally – or even schedule a time for me to visit.
Christopher B. Wreh
I am running for a seat on the Robbinsdale City Council because...
The residents of Robbinsdale need to have a say in what affects their pocket book, social, and environmental surroundings. Their elected council representative should make themselves available and known to their voters, which I have never experienced as a resident of Robbinsdale living in Ward 3.
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel is uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
My priorities include speaking with my constituents about what is important to them, finding solutions to their problems, making myself available whenever they need to meet with me. Addressing crime, use of drugs, unemployment and wages will be among many things that I will focus on as a council member.
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
The collection and disposal of yard waste, recycling, and garbage and the arbitrary increase of water, sewer, and utility bills without consideration of the plight of the residents of the city of Robbinsdale.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
Ward 4
Candidates running for the Ward 4 council seat include incumbent Pat Backen, Rebecca Johnson, Kyle Kirchner and Aaron Wagner.
All candidates but Wagner failed to submit responses to the Sun Post in time for publication.
Members of the Robbinsdale City Council serve four year terms.
Ward 4 includes residents living in the southernmost portion of the city. The Ward 4 polling location is at the North Memorial Health Training Center, 3500 France Ave. N.
Aaron Wagner
I am running for a seat on the Robbinsdale City Council because...
I want to empower working people to have a greater say in their local government and the direction that it takes. Let’s be proactive at addressing the needs and concerns of our neighbors, because at the end of the day that’s what we all are.
What priorities, skills or experiences would you bring to this seat that you feel is uniquely needed by constituents in your ward?
Some of the more important issues that I’m focused on are getting the light rail extension completed, passing a citywide $15/hour minimum wage, and keeping the office open and accessible to my neighbors. Improving communications from the city is another area I’ll help to improve. I want working people here to feel that their government benefits them.
My experience as an IT worker has given me skills in collaborative problem solving, customer service, and creative thinking. All of those are important to be an effective leader on the council. I have worked for a college and currently work for the State of Minnesota, so I have a history of and continued desire for public service. I will bring a new energy and vision to our municipal government. I am eager and ready to serve Ward 4 – and all of Robbinsdale.
What is an ongoing, citywide issue that you feel passionate about? How do you feel it should be prioritized or addressed?
As anyone that has met me on the campaign trail can attest, I am passionate about the Blue Line Extension. As a welcoming community, we should do everything we can to bring more people to our wonderful parks and businesses. Allowing the light rail extension to move forward will increase ease of access to all that Robbinsdale has to offer — not just for Birdtowners, but for visitors from the greater metro area as well.
I feel that one of the best ways to empower working people is to expand access to public transit. Gas prices are extremely high right now. Hard-working families shouldn’t be beholden to greedy oil companies and offering alternatives to get around town removes some of that power that those companies have over us. The environmental benefits of driving less have been evident for a while, and this project will help reduce our dependency on cars.
If a voter wants to contact me, the best way to reach me is...
