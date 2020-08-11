Sheila Webb and Jason Greenberg will advance to the Nov. 3 general election for Robbinsdale City Councilmember Ward II. According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results, Webb received 409 votes or 37% of the vote, and Greenberg received 441 votes, or 39.9%.
The other candidates in the Primary Election for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward II were almost evenly matched for votes: Isaac Jahraus took 82 votes, Vincent John Ella took 81 votes, and Rachel Benson took 92 votes.
As of 9:29 p.m. all four precincts in Robbinsdale submitted results.
Greenberg is a 13-year resident and senior account executive. He is currently an at-large member of the Robbinsdale Planning Commission.
Webb is a 6-year resident and school social worker. She is currently a member of the Robbinsdale Human Rights Commission.
