Sheila Webb and Jason Greenberg will advance to the Nov. 3 general election for Robbinsdale City Councilmember Ward II. According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results, Webb received 409 votes or 37% of the vote, and Greenberg received 441 votes, or 39.9%.

The other candidates in the Primary Election for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward II were almost evenly matched for votes: Isaac Jahraus took 82 votes, Vincent John Ella took 81 votes, and Rachel Benson took 92 votes.

As of 9:29 p.m. all four precincts in Robbinsdale submitted results.

Greenberg is a 13-year resident and senior account executive. He is currently an at-large member of the Robbinsdale Planning Commission.

Webb is a 6-year resident and school social worker. She is currently a member of the Robbinsdale Human Rights Commission.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments