Wally Langfellow and Bill Blonigan will advance to the Nov. 3 General Election for Robbinsdale mayor. According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results, Langfellow received 706 votes or 18.6% of the vote, and Blonigan received 1,359 votes, or 35.9%.
Other top vote takers for mayor were Pat Backen with 608 votes, George Selman with 572 votes and Kate Richardson with 337 votes.
Langfellow is a longtime volunteer and resident in the city. He built his career in sports broadcasting and publishes a local sport magazine.
Blonigan has served on the Robbinsdale City Council since 1980 and is an attorney.
