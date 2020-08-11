Incumbent Kathi Hemken and current councilmember Jonathan London will advance to the Nov. 3 general election for New Hope Mayor. According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results, Hemken received 2,208 votes or 58.7% of the vote, and London received 1,063, or 28.2% of the vote.

The third candidate for mayor, Daniel Stauner, received 490 votes, or 13% of the vote.

As of 9:34 p.m. all eight precincts in New Hope submitted results.

London is a 43-year resident of the city and investment manager. He has been on the New Hope City Council since 2015.

Hemken is a 44-year resident of the city and is a Honeywell retiree. She has served as mayor of New Hope for three terms.

