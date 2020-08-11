Four of seven candidates in the New Hope City Council race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results, incumbent Andy Hoffe, Michael Isenberg, Austin Berger, and Reid Johnson were chosen by voters to compete for two at-large seats on the council. Hoffe received 1,544 votes or 26% of the vote; Isenberg received 861 votes or 14.5% of the vote, Berger received 832 votes or 14% of the vote, and Johnson received 775 votes or 13% of the vote.
The three candidates who will not advance to the general election are Ron Stoffel (761 votes), Zachary Snabes (648 votes), and Jim Miller (508 votes).
As of 9:34 p.m. all eight precincts in New Hope submitted results. The seats are currently occupied by Hoffe and Cedrick Frazier, who has announced his candidacy for MN House 45A.
Hoffe has lived in the city for 51 years, and was a government and economics teacher for the Robbinsdale School District.
Isenberg is 14.5-year resident of the city, and is a purchasing analyst. He has serves on the New Hope Citizen Advisory Commission.
Berger is a lifelong resident of the city, and is currently pursuing degrees in political science and economics from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Johnson is a 30-year resident of the city, and is a volunteer youth pastor and regional chief engineer in the hospitality industry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.