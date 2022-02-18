Former Brooklyn Center Police Office Kim Potter was sentenced to two years Feb. 18 for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.
She will serve 16 months of that sentence in prison, and with good behavior, the remaining 8 months on supervised release.
Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Wright in Brooklyn Center during a traffic stop last April.
Under Minnesota statue, Potter was sentenced on the most serious charge, first-degree manslaughter. The sentence is a substantial downward departure from the sentencing guidelines.
Prosecutors were requesting an 86-month prison sentence for Potter, while her attorneys argued that she should serve a lighter sentence or probation.
Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu, who called the case “one of the saddest” she ever adjudicated, argued that because Potter does not represent a danger to the public, a prison sentence would only serve to punish her.
The unintentional nature of the crime and the chaotic nature of the incident made it less serious than most manslaughter cases, she said. “This is a cop who made a tragic mistake,” Chu said. “There rightfully should be some accountability.”
Chu said her decision should not be seen as “(diminishing) Daunte Wright's life. His life mattered.”
She asked those who disagree with the sentencing to empathize with Potter and her situation.
“Of all the jobs in public service, police officers have the most difficult one,” Chu said.
Potter's actions are in contrast with those of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd and Mohammed Noor in the death of Justine Damond, Chu said.
“Officer Kimberly Potter was trying to do the right thing,” she said. “She never intended to hurt anyone. Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines.”
Members of Wright's family offered statements remembering loved one who died at the age of 20.
“I was so proud to be his father,” said Arbuey Wright. “He was my son, he was my prince. Daunte was my reason to do better.”
Katie Wright, Daunte's mother, said Potter did not appear to be remorseful.
“I refer to her as defendant because I will not give her the respect of calling her by her name,” she said. “She referred to Daunte over and over again as 'the driver,' as if killing him wasn't enough to dehumanize him. She never once said his name, and for that I'll never be able to forgive you. … She never once looked as us passing through the hallways every day.”
Potter's attorney spoke of Potter's law enforcement history, reading letters and cards from her supporters across the nation, including other first responders.
“She has enormous community support,” said attorney Paul Engh. “Since she has been in prison, you can see three boxes of cards.”
Potter offered a short, tearful statement apologizing to the Wright family and the city of Brooklyn Center prior to her sentencing.
“I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly – my heart is broke, devastated for all of you,” she said. “Earlier when you said that I didn't look at you during the trial, I don't believe I had a right to. I didn't even have a right to be in the same room with you.”
Potter will have credit for 58 days already served in prison.
