Former Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter’s lawyers recently filed a motion in Hennepin County District Court to dismiss her first-degree manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a count of first-degree manslaughter to Potter’s existing second-degree manslaughter charge early in September.
If convicted, the charge comes with a minimum three-year prison term, and a maximum sentence of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine.
In April, Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center near 63rd Avenue and Orchard Avenue.
Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed Potter, a field training officer, intended to fire her Taser rather than her service pistol.
Civil unrest followed the shooting, and Potter resigned from her role with the Police Department. She was arrested and initially charged with second-degree manslaughter by Washington County Attorney Pete Orput before Ellison’s office took over the prosecution.
Potter’s attorneys, Paul Engh and Earl Gray, argued that the court should dismiss the more severe charge of first-degree manslaughter because the charge requires the reckless use of a firearm, and Potter’s actions do not meet that legal threshold.
To meet the legal standard for a “reckless” act, the actor must be aware of the risk and disregard it, Potter’s lawyers argued.
Because Potter believed she was brandishing a Taser, she could not be aware of the risk firing her handgun represented, and therefore cannot be charged with first-degree manslaughter, her lawyers argued.
“There is no suggestion in the complaint that officer Potter consciously believed that the object in her hand was a gun, or that she knew she was about to shoot a bullet,” the motion reads. “Remorse for her mistake is evident.”
Potter’s shouts of “I’ll Tase you,” and “Taser, Taser, Taser,” are evidence that she believed to be holding her Taser, her lawyers argued.
Potter’s lawyers also wrote that she was acting within the state’s use of force statute, and that the criminal complaint undersells Wright’s actions in the incident.
Wright was driving a vehicle with expired license plates, with an object hanging from the rear view mirror, with a warrant for his arrest authorized by Hennepin County District Court, and a restraining order prohibiting him from contact with a female, the motion states.
“When (he was) about to be handcuffed, (he) ignored the lawful orders to comply, resisted arrest, evinced contempt for this court’s warrant, and decided to drive away,” the motion reads. “All of this he had no right to do, forcing the officers on the scene to stop him. By attempting to flee, Mr. Wright committed what was, by Supreme Court opinion, a dangerous crime, a Minnesota felony, no less.”
