Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter was found guilty Dec. 23 of first- and second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April.
Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
The decision came after four days of jury deliberation, totaling approximately 27 hours.
The jury found Potter guilty of second-degree manslaughter 10:30 a.m., Dec. 21, but continued to deliberate the first-degree charges until 11:40 a.m. Dec. 23.
The jury previously had asked Judge Regina Chu for instructions if members were deadlocked.
Chu told the jury she was “proud” of their work, calling them “heroes.”
“You were willing to sacrifice much because you believed in our justice system. And then you went into deliberations and each of you brought with you your common sense, individual perceptions and life experiences, and you came to an agreement on the verdicts,” Chu said. “You did your duty. I’m so proud of you. You should be proud of yourselves. Without civic-minded citizens like you, our system of justice could not function.”
Chu initially said the state would hold Potter in custody without bail, but after protest from Potter’s legal team, she entertained arguments to allow her out on bail.
“Her remorse and regret for the incident is overwhelming. She’s not a danger to the public whatsoever,” attorney Paul Engh said. “It is the Christmas holiday season, she is a devoted Catholic, no less, and there is no point to incarcerate her.”
Defense Attorney Earl Gray argued that she was convicted of committing an accident rather than a premediated crime, and that she should be released on $100,000 bail.
Chu rejected these arguments, holding Potter without bail. “I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case,” she said.
Wright’s April 11 shooting sparked approximately a week of civil unrest in Brooklyn Center, with demonstrators gathering nightly outside the police station at 6645 Humboldt Ave.
Clashes between law enforcement and protesters occasionally became violent.
A fence line remains outside the front of the police station, with Wright’s name written out in large pieces of cardboard.
Following the shooting, Brooklyn Center has undertaken efforts to re-envision its Police Department, with unarmed civilians and mental health professionals responding to non-moving traffic violations and mental-health calls for service.
Responses
“I’m very mindful today that there will be an empty chair at the Wright family dinner during the holidays, and that saddens me,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said following the verdict, flanked by Wright’s parents and prosecutors during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center.
Potter’s guilty verdicts bring a degree of accountability for Wright’s death, Ellison said.
“Accountability is not justice,” he said. “Accountability is an important step.”
Ellison said his thoughts were also with Potter, and the larger law enforcement community.
“She has gone from being an esteemed member of the community, an honored member of a noble profession, to being convicted of a serious crime,” he said. “I don’t wish that on anyone.”
Other police officers should not be discouraged by the results, Ellison said.
He said he would call for a “fair” sentencing, but did not offer a more specific sentencing request the prosecution might bring forward.
Katie Wright, Daunte Wright’s mother, said she was feeling “every single emotion that you could imagine running through your body” as the judge read the guilty verdict.
“We want to thank the entire prosecution team, we want to thank community support,” she said.
Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Wright family, said they were “relieved that the justice system has provided some measure of accountability for the senseless death of their son, brother, father and friend. From the unnecessary and overreaching tragic traffic stop to the shooting that took his life, that day will remain a traumatic one for this family and yet another example for America of why we desperately need change in policing, training and protocols.
“If we are ever going to restore the confidence of Black and marginalized Americans in law enforcement, we need to have accountability and a commitment to listening and to creating meaningful change. We must now turn our attention to ensuring that Kim Potter receives the strongest and most just sentence possible. It is also imperative that we focus on the conduct of Brooklyn Center and pinpoint its systemic failures that contributed to Daunte’s unlawful death.”
The American Civil Liberties Union applauded the decision in a press release.
“Today, for only the second time in state history, a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man,” said Ben Feist, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota. “The jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of all counts for killing Daunte Wright during a routine and unnecessary traffic stop. We thank the jury for the care and the seriousness with which they approached this case.”
In a press conference, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called the verdict a step toward accountability, and said that the city will continue to move forward with its efforts to transform its Police Department.
“No verdict can deliver justice for Daunte Wright, his family and his loved ones,” Elliott said. “True justice is Daunte being here with us, with his family and his young child.”
Elliott called upon the governor and state Legislature to commit a “substantial ” portion of the projected budget surplus “to communities like Brooklyn Center.”
“Fully implementing this transformative resolution will prevent more deaths at the hands of law enforcement,” he said. “It is the best way to honor and to begin delivering justice for Daunte Wright and his family.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.