BP16STosgrad-otunga.JPG

(SUBMITTED PHOTOS COURTESY OF OSSEO AREA SCHOOLS)

Osseo High School graduate David Otunuga poses for a photo as he crosses the stage during commencement.
BP16STosgrad-sing.JPG

Students sing the Star Spangled Banner during commencement at the 3M Arena at Mariucci.
BP16STosgrad-Mane.JPG

Graduate Aisatou Mane speaks to Osseo High School graduates during commencement June 12.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments