Golden Valley Police Director Virgil Green says suspects in a string of Golden Valley carjackings are becoming “more bold and aggressive.” The latest incident occurred in broad daylight June 1 in the Theodore Wirth Golf Club parking lot.
Police say at approximately 2 p.m., a 2015 Audi A5 was stolen as it backed into a space in the lot. The driver of the car allegedly told police that a Black male with a black face mask and hoodie quickly approached the vehicle, displayed a handgun, and told the driver to exit the vehicle. The suspect got into the vehicle and drove away with an estimated $3,000 in golf equipment inside.
The next day, police located the vehicle in Minneapolis.
Though the park is a shared jurisdiction between Minneapolis ad Golden Valley law enforcement, the case is being handled by Golden Valley due to its similarity to previous carjackings in the city. GVPD reported that the carjackings are likely linked due to the description of suspects wearing dark ski masks and the repeated use of a semi-automatic handgun.
Green advised that drivers should try to be aware of surroundings to prevent more incidents, even in places that drivers feel safe.
He continued: “Never keep your back turned while unlocking your doors; if you see a suspicious car driving by you, call 911; always park your vehicles in well-lit areas at night; and keeping your cellphone on your person at all times.”
Police also advised motorists to activate GPS tracking systems in their vehicles if they have one.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 763-512-2500 and provide a confidential tip.
