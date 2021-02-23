Police served a search warrant at a Brooklyn Park home Feb. 22 in association with an investigation of a St. Paul homicide.
After a 36-year-old woman was found dead Feb. 21 in a home in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, detectives from the St. Paul and Brooklyn Park police departments searched a home on the 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue in Brooklyn Park, according to a press release from Brooklyn Park Police. Detectives found evidence that led them to believe the victim's death was the result of an assault by her domestic partner.
The two police departments are continuing to partner in the investigation. Police have yet to announce an arrest.
