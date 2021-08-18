The Brooklyn Park Police Department is requesting help locating a man with dementia who walked away from his home this morning.
According to the police department, a 97-year-old man left his home in the 3900 block of 94th Avenue North and was reported missing at approximately 6 a.m.
He has grey hair, is wearing glasses, and a grey or green short sleeved shirt. He is also believed to be wearing a sarong that looks like a blue blanket around his waist.
Police are engaged in an extensive search for him with assistance from a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.
Law enforcement is requesting that anyone living in the River View, Willowstone, Pinebrook, and River North neighborhoods search their yards, sheds, and nearby wooded areas for this man.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.