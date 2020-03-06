The New Hope Police Department is investigating an incident that left an adult male with a gunshot wound in his leg.

At approximately 9:01 p.m. Thursday, the department responded to a 911 call from a Metro Transit bus near the intersection of 42nd and Gettysburg avenues north. Responders, which included Metro Transit and New Hope police and North Memorial ambulance, found the man, a passenger, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The department reported that an extensive search of the area was conducted, though no one is in custody as of 9 a.m. Friday. The department said there is no known danger to the public.

The bus involved was operated by First Transit and under contract with the Metropolitan Council to operate route 717.

The department is investigating along with Metro Transit police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit. The man is currently receiving care at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

