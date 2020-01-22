New Hope resident De’Vonna Pittman will seek office for Hennepin County Board of Commissioners District 1 in the 2020 general election. The district includes Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, New Hope, Osseo and Robbinsdale.
Born in Illinois, Pittman moved to Minneapolis in 1992. She has lived in the district 12 years and has worked for the county for 17 years.
Pittman has worked as a committee clerk for the county board and for the departments of community corrections and public works. In that time, she has helped re-envision training programs for individuals exiting prison, and coordinated the environmental impact study and community conversations around ADA and accessibility issues for the construction of the new Twins stadium.
“My extensive knowledge of Hennepin County and its complex systems has prepared me to serve as a county commissioner who knows how to get things done,” wrote Pittman on her campaign website.
She is also a co-founder and board chair for the Minnesota Black Authors Expo and Book Fair, host of several forums on sex abuse in women and children and owns an organic skin and hair care product line and a publishing company. She currently serves on the American Civil Liberties Union Smart Justice Committee and is a part Josie R. Johnson Leadership Fellow.
Pittman said her top issues are affordable housing, workforce development and reduction of disparities and inequities. She plans to seek the DFL endorsement.
Info: peopleforpittman.com
