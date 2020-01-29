Ashley Beard plays with Twins outfielder Max Kepler. “It’s humbling, she’s a really cute girl, has a lot of energy,” he said. “I’ll definitely be back to see her in the summer I think. They’re building a baseball field is what I hear, and I’d really like to get to know her better … All the kids. I only got to meet two of them now––it’s a very humbling experience. You can tell the kids are very comfortable here, and it’s nice to meet them in this kind of environment.”
