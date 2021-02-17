Posing for a photo near a refreshment station, teachers celebrate the return of students to in-class instruction. Edinbrook Elementary participates in the Advancement Via Individual Determination program, a system which is most effective when taught in-person, according to the district. “One of the many great things about AVID is that its core strategies of writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading can be a part of our learning whether we are teaching virtually or in person, but there is something about being gathered around a table together that brings learning to life,” said Lindsey Patterson, academic support instructor at Edinbrook.
