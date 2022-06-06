BP09STtater4.JPG

Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca, a Bloomington-based dance company, walks through the Tater Daze parade.
BP09STtater3.JPG

In the return of the Tater Daze parade, a dancer performs June 4.
BP09STtater.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTOS BY KEVIN MILLER)

Park Center basketball coach James Ware, Tater Daze Grand Marshal for 2022, waves to parade viewers on Saturday, June 4.
BP09STtater2.JPG

The Minneapolis-based TKO Drumline performs in the Tater Daze parade. The parade returned for the first time in three years after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BP09STtater5.JPG

At the Tater Daze community market at Noble Sports Park, families buy ice cream treats from the Ali Ice Cream food truck.
BP09STtater6.JPG

Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson waves to families during the Tater Daze parade.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments