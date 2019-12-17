Smith spoke in opposition to President Trump’s administration’s new rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which cut off approximately 700,000 able-bodied adults without dependents from the food assistance formally known as food stamps. Congress rejected the policy in its 2018 Farm Bill, she said. “I’m here today to protect his program and speak out against the proposed rules of the Trump administration,” she said.
