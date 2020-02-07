(SUBMITTED IMAGES COURTESY OF THE MOE123 BOARD AND Dymanh Photography)
Moe123 Scholarship recipients Sahana Vandayar, Emily Ellis, Lucy Lezama Espinoza, Lauren Seeger and Madison Stoltzman pose for a photo Jan. 23 in the Edinburgh USA Clubhouse. The scholarship was started to honor Mostafa “Moe” Sarim, who died unexpectedly at age 41 due to complications from the flu on Jan. 23, 2018. He grew up in Brooklyn Center, attended Park Center High School and was passionate about education.
