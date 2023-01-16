A procession of 94 pies, in honor of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, makes its way into the gym at the Breck School in Golden Valley. The Jan. 15 procession helped kick off the ninth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service event. Since Mary McLeod Bethune, who was born into slavery, rode her bicycle in the south in the early 1900s to sell sweet potato pies as a fundraiser to start a college in her name, the sweet potato pie has been a cultural symbol of building a community of service and learning. Inspired by Bethune and her own elders, Sweet Potato Comfort Pie founder Rose McGee has been organizing the event so that members of the community can come together and share sweet potato pie and stories as a way to comfort one another and strengthen connections.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A procession of 94 volunteers, each carrying a pie, makes its way into the gym Jan. 15 at the Breck School in Golden Valley to lead off the ninth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service event. The event was organized by Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, a nonprofit organization based in Golden Valley with a mission to advance racial justice and equity, heal damage caused by race-based trauma and elevate marginalized voices and experiences.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Pie procession volunteers and community leaders stand with Sweet Potato Comfort Pie founder Rose McGee to help celebrate this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service event, which was called Edify with Sweet Potato Comfort Pie: A Piece of Unity in Action.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Community members meet Jan. 15 at the Breck School for the ninth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service event. The Jan. 15 community gathering included time for story circle sharing that was facilitated by youth volunteers for conversations about racial history and the future.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Dr. Ella Gates-Mahmoud, the keynote speaker for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service event, addresses an audience gathered Jan. 15 at the Breck School in Golden Valley.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
