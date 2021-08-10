(Submitted photo by Diane Sannes)
Jeff Lunde, Hennepin County commissioner for District 1, speaks to residents on Willow Lane in Brooklyn Center for National Night Out Aug. 3. According to neighborhood resident Dianne Sannes, Lunde spoke about public safety concerns and Highway 252, which is the subject of a freeway conversion project. Every year, neighborhoods across the country stage block parties for National Night Out in an effort to promote public safety and help neighbors get to know one another. In visiting the Brooklyn Center neighborhood, Lunde, who chairs the County Commission’s Public Safety Committee, spoke of his efforts to bring money to District 1 to address an uptick in violent crime, Sannes noted.
