BP15STfarmers2.jpg

Catalina Vang bags vegetables July 7 at the Brooklyn Park Farmers Market while a customer contemplates onions.
BP15STfarmers3.jpg

Jon Boshea, of Dayton-based Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee, talks with Jake Patton, Brooklyn Park recreation specialist, during the Farmers Market. The food and drink truck will be at the Farmers Market throughout the 2021 season. 
BP15STfarmers4.jpg

Ashley Boeshans poses for a photo inside Brooklyn Park-based Cookies and Cream food truck. The vendor specializes in edible cookie dough, but also offers ice cream and ice cream sandwiches.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

