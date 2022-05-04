The Brooklyn Park Police Department hosted the return of the Cops and Teens Basketball Game April 26 at Zanewood Recreation Center. The game, part of the department’s youth outreach program, was hosted annually before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. This year, Minnesota Gophers basketball forward Parker Fox, who worked with School Resource Officers at Brooklyn Middle School and Northview Middle School to mentor youth, joined the game. Fox is pictured in the center of the huddle.
Brooklyn Park Police Officer and local youth look on from the sidelines during the Cops and Teens Basketball Game. Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said that for this year’s Cops and Teens Basketball Game, members of the Police Department, especially school resource officers, played on the same team as at-risk youth in an effort to build positive relationships. This was an intentional change from past years, when teens played against a team of officers, Bruley said.
Parker Fox, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward for the University of Minnesota, delivers a slam dunk during Brooklyn Park’s Cops and Teens Basketball Game. Fox worked with school resource officers to start a mentorship program called The Gopher’s 30. During the 30-minute monthly virtual meetings, he talks with students at Brooklyn Middle School and Northview Middle School about his experience playing Division 1 basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.