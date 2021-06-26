Zanewood Community School students ceremonially handed over their community garden to the Zanewood Community Center June 8. The garden, started in partnership this year with Three Rivers Park District, was constructed on the site of the school’s former playground. It will be maintained and harvested by youth participating in Zanewood’s community programming over the summer. A variety of produce ranging from strawberries to lettuce were planted in the garden. It will be handed back to the school’s students in the fall.
Zanewood students stand near a raised potato bed. The garden, which was given to Zanewood Community Center for its summer programming, will be watered and harvested through Zanewood community programs.
