A group gathers near the parking lot across from the McDonald’s at 5500 Xerxes Ave. to pray for peace. The group, calling itself Brooklyns Community Prayer for Peace, Healing and Unity, will meet at 3 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. Involved churches include Lutheran Church of the Master, Kenyan Community Church, Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, Jehovah Jireh Church of God in Christ, Unity Temple Church of God in Christ, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Brooklyn United Methodist Church, and Mighty Fortress Church. The full schedule of meeting locations is available on Facebook at tinyurl.com/b6ex3xur.
