BC02STprayer.jpg

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

A group of churches and pastors, calling themselves the Brooklyns Community of Prayer, Healing and Unity, have began a six-day-a-week prayer regimen ahead of the Kim Potter trial. Pictured is Peter Frost, associate pastor at Brookdale Covenant Church, praying Nov. 22 in the grassy field across from the McDonald’s located at 5500 Xerxes Ave.
BC02STprayer2.jpg

A group gathers near the parking lot across from the McDonald’s at 5500 Xerxes Ave. to pray for peace. The group, calling itself Brooklyns Community Prayer for Peace, Healing and Unity, will meet at 3 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. Involved churches include Lutheran Church of the Master, Kenyan Community Church, Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, Jehovah Jireh Church of God in Christ, Unity Temple Church of God in Christ, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Brooklyn United Methodist Church, and Mighty Fortress Church. The full schedule of meeting locations is available on Facebook at tinyurl.com/b6ex3xur.

