BP18STvets.jpg

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Minnesota National Guard Sargent Anthony Ochoada presents the United States flag at Brooklyn Park’s Thanksgiving and Veterans Remembrance Luncheon Nov. 10 a the Community Activity Center.
BP18STvets2.jpg

In a slight return to normalcy despite the widespread delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group serves themselves lunch during a Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving celebration. Lunch included turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad and a dinner roll.
BP18STvets3.jpg

American flags were decoratively placed in desserts during an early Veterans Day celebration in the Community Activity Center, at 5600 85th Ave. N.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments