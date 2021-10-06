BP07STgarden.jpg

(SUBMITTED IMAGES COURTESY OF BROOKLYN PARK)

Brooklyn Park announced winners of this year’s Summer Blossom awards Sept. 27. The awards celebrate attractive gardening and landscaping within the city. Pictured is Joni Charbonneau, this year’s grand townhome winner, standing in her garden. Photo tours of each winning garden are available at tinyurl.com/2r6fvhhp.
BP07STgarden2.jpg

Grand-prize winners Tim Burt and wife Rachael stand in front of their garden on Colorado Avenue North. Winners receive a $250 gift card, an engraved garden paver and formal recognition from the Brooklyn Park City Council. 
BP07STgarden3.jpg

District 4 first-place winner Stanley Walton poses in front of a garden sign on Linden Avenue. Other winners include Wayne Tauer, on Queen Avenue, and Bill Deiley, groundskeeper at Autumn Ridge Apartments. This year, 11 gardens were nominated for the awards.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments