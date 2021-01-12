(SUBMITTED IMAGES)

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department began training eight new cadets through its Firefigher Cadet Academy Jan. 5. The cadets, pictured here spread apart facing Chief John Cunningham, will undergo a 21-week training program that includes firefighting certifications, EMT certification, hazardous materials operations and fire apparatus operation certification. Cadets that graduate are eligible to be hired onto the city’s full-time duty crew.