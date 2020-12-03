Construction crews work on the Brooklyn Center Transit Station this summer. While boarding returns to the transit station’s normal gates Dec. 8, the interior will remain closed until construction work is finished. Construction began in fall 2019 and is expected to completed early in 2021. The project will add canopies at both ends of the plaza, ticket machines inside the station, new benches, new bike racks, a police substation and renovated restrooms. Accessibility will also be improved at the station, which is served by the METRO C Line and the Metropolitan Council’s 5, 19, and 22 bus routes.