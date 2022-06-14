BC16STcommencement3.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTOS COURTESY OF BROOKlYN CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS)

Brooklyn Center High School’s newest graduates toss their caps at the end of the June 8 commencement ceremony.
BC16STcommencement.jpg

Gracia Lumppio, valedictorian, addresses the Brooklyn Center High School class of 2022 June 8.
BC16STcommencement2.jpg

Brooklyn Center High School class president Alexandra Stafford speaks to graduating seniors during commencement at the Brooklyn Center High School football stadium.
BC16STcommencement4.jpg

Graduating seniors wave as they prepare to walk during the Brooklyn Center commencement ceremony.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments