Maria Ighodalo paints a Juneteenth mural. Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
Ashley DuBose, a Minnesota-based singer and contestant on season 5 of The Voice on NBC, performs “Life Goes On” at the Centennial Park Amphitheater during Brooklyn Center’s Juneteenth Festival.
Brooklyn Center firefighter Matt Snyder and Tima and Sarian Keo pose for a photo at the Juneteenth Festival at Centennial Park on June 18.
Santana’s Sugar Shack sells ice cream treats on June 18 during Brooklyn Center’s Juneteenth Festival.
Customers peruse the Something Moore for Less Thrift Store at the community market during Brooklyn Center’s Juneteenth Festival.
Brooklyn Center’s Juneteenth Festival offered rides for children at Centennial Park.

