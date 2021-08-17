FW19STag2.jpg

Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole, left, discusses local sources of cucumbers and corn flour with United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Rep. Dean Phillips. “The temporary assistance, emergency assistance program, is now providing additional resources, a billion dollar commitment, to this type of opportunity here,” Vilsack said. “Local and regional distribution, not necessarily nationwide distribution, financed and helped through this program. The ability to link to historically underserved producers, as we have the Hmong community here, we’ve got opportunities to see the cucumbers produced by one of those families.”
After a roundtable discussion with community partners and a tour of the Second Harvest Heartland foodbank,  United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack points to reporters while taking a question. “This is a remarkable facility,” he said. “We’re providing $100 million of this temporary assistance program to create opportunities for more equipment that will allow fresh fruits and vegetables to be adequately stored and refrigerated, to help dairy products to be stored and refrigerated, and to allow protein to be made available.”

