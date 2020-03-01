BP27STtwinwest.jpg

The TwinWest Chamber of Commerce Foundation hosted a talent symposium Feb. 13 at North Hennepin Community College in an effort to address the state’s workforce talent shortage. The event brought together educators, students, parents, government officials and business leaders to create solutions. Pictured are performers from Pillsbury House Theatre, kicking off the program with a performance on diversity and equity in the workplace titled “Breaking the Ice.”

