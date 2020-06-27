BP25STstone.jpg

Stone Mountain Center recently broke ground at a new 9,300-square-foot multi-tenant building at 9801 Xenia Ave. Pictured from left to right are Sid Elyea, project manager with Copeland Building Corporation; Matt Cheney, Dave Larson, and Tim Larson, owners of Stone Mountain Center; and Ken Kobs, job superintendent with Copeland Building Corporation.

