BC26STsalsa.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTO BY DIANE SANNES)

Brooklyn Center wrapped up the last event of its Entertainment in the Park series Aug. 17 with Salsa Del Soul bringing families out to dance at Centennial Park’s amphitheater.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments