Brooklyn Park City Councilmember Susan Pha demonstrates how to use a COVID-19 saliva test at the new saliva testing facility Oct. 19. The facility, located in the former Brooklyn Park Office Max building at the Starlite Center, at 8085 Brooklyn Blvd, opened Oct. 20. Tests are available for free, and the site is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To schedule a test, visit tinyurl.com/yxq6dszd.

