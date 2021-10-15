BP14STroof.jpg

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

The partnership between Rebuilding Together Twin Cities, the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, and Capital Construction donated a new roof for Brooklyn Park-based U.S. Air Force veteran Mac Arthur Horton Oct. 3. “It’s a really cool thing so we like to give back any way we can,” said Erik Bergeson, vice president of operations for Capital Construction. Owens Corning donated the materials for the project, while Capital donated the labor. “We like to do a couple of these projects a year. I think this is the first one this year,” Bergeson said.

